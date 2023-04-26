Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00 to $16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.68. 153,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.81.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Institutional Trading of Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,006,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 216.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.