BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Wednesday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioPharma Credit

In other BioPharma Credit news, insider Sapna Shah bought 22,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £21,671.74 ($27,065.99). Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.