Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.
Bioqual Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01.
About Bioqual
Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioqual (BIOQ)
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.