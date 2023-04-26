Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Bioqual Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

