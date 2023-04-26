Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. 152,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,741. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

