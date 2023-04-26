Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 18,739,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,053,695. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

