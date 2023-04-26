Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

Target stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.20. 1,279,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

