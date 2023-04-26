Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,682 Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

