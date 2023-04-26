Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after buying an additional 120,953 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 208,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 390,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 320,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

