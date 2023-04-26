Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,968 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

