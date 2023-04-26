Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.46 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,817.86 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $577.18 billion and $26.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00412701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00116832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026827 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,356,900 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.