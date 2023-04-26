Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.46 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,817.86 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $577.18 billion and $26.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00412701 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00116832 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026827 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,356,900 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.