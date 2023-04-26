Bitcoin Private Price Up 2.9% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $8.34 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00128984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

