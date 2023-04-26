Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 5,267 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. 122,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $148.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

