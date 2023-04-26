Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,369. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

