Black Diamond Financial LLC Invests $502,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.27. The company had a trading volume of 716,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,580. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

