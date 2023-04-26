Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 5.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 2,276,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,445. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

