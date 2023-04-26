Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) vs. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Head to Head Survey

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $72.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group 15.34% 15.93% 4.01%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $9.61 billion 2.81 $1.48 billion $3.80 19.10

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is composed of reinsurance underwriting which offers specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate segment represents net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

