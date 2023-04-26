Blue Investment Partners LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.15. 25,793,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,176,129. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

