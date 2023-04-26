Blue Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 460 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

COST traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.30. The stock had a trading volume of 401,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,217. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

