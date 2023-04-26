BMO Capital Markets Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 3,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,822. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

