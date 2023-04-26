BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $53.29 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. BNB has a market cap of $53.29 billion and $806.74 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $341.92 or 0.01147623 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,863,556 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,691.2336095. The last known price of BNB is 338.82973108 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1287 active market(s) with $702,568,063.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

