Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,808 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.82. 1,362,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

