Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 7,945 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

MDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. 4,378,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $108.25.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

