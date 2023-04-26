Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 5,166,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,397,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

