Bogart Wealth LLC Has $41.14 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,741 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $41,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,394,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 253,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLCB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 22,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

