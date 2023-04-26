Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 778.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 167,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 947,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,701. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

