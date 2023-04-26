Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 112,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,606,350,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 763.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE STZ traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $225.91. 183,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.44.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.