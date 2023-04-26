Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 124,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 826,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,721. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

