Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in April

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $2.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

