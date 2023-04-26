Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.14-7.20 EPS.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $857,967,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

