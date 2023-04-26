Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 0.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 397,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,924. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

