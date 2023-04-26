Boundary Creek Advisors LP Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the quarter. Deluxe makes up 0.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Deluxe worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 40,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading

