Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

BOUYY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 7,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,240. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

