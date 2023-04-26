Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.