Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 224,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

