Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,944. The company has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

