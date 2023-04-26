Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 1,772,927 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

