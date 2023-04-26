Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,660.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.5 %

Brenntag stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

