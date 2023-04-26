Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,200. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

