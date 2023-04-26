Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $192.31. 1,000,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,406. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average is $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.