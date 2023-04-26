Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 751,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

