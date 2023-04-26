Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 6,754,777 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

