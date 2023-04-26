Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.61.

Equinix stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $714.26. 173,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,584. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $698.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

