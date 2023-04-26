Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 19,747 Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $44,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

