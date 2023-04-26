Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 684,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

