Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,399 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.11. 1,275,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.70. The company has a market cap of $351.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

