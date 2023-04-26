Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,096. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,833. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

