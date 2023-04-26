Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.93. 774,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,647. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

