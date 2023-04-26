Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $59.20

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

