Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Target Price at $7.46

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Uniti Group Trading Down 5.3 %

UNIT stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $720.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.87%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after acquiring an additional 249,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

