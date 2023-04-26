Brokers Offer Predictions for Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 240,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 94.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

